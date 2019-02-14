Judge sentences Valley woman who didn’t report husband’s sexual abuse of kids

A Caldwell woman will serve up to 10 years in prison for failing to report that her husband had sexually abused several children, though she could be released on probation much earlier.

Sarah Kester, 51, was charged with felony injury to child. Her husband, Lester Kester, is accused of sexually abusing five children over at least two decades. Sarah Kester knew of the abuse and did not notify police.

Canyon County District Judge Christopher Nye gave Sarah Kester a four- to 10-year sentence on Thursday. He retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning Kester will receive treatment for some months while in prison and, if she is successful, she could serve the rest of her sentence on probation. She will be credited for the 119 days she already served in the Canyon County jail.

Sarah Kester pleaded guilty to the charge through an Alford plea, meaning she does not acknowledge guilt but acknowledges that there is enough evidence to convict her. When she was interviewed by police, she reportedly told detectives that she wanted to “pray” for her husband’s “demon” to go away, rather than report him to police.

Deputy Prosecutor Erica Kallin said in court that in 2015, three of Lester Kester’s victims went to Sarah Kester and “begged her” to stop him from abusing another child, who at the time was only 10. Kallin said Lester Kester was having intercourse with the victims by the time they were 10.

Rather than report her husband, Sarah Kester called the children “whores” and “sluts” and blamed them for the abuse, Kallin said.

In court Thursday, Sarah Kester apologized for her actions, saying she understands the children are traumatized. She sobbed as she told the judge she regretted the decision she made.

When she first learned of the abuse, “I should have listened and got out of my marriage right there,” Kester said . “I screwed up deep down. I didn’t mean to hurt (these) kids.”

Three victims offered statements to the court, saying Sarah Kester knew of her husband’s abuse and failed to help them. One victim said Sarah Kester “kept blaming the devil and that he had a demon in him.” None of the victims want to have contact with Sarah Kester.

The judge ordered Sarah Kester to have no contact with any of the children involved.

Lester Kester faces multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to five counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16. Sentencing is set for Feb. 26.

The Kesters are reportedly members of the Followers of Christ Church, which is most recently known for its belief in faith healing rather than taking sick children to a doctor. The topic has been contentious in Idaho for the last several years, as lawmakers have repeatedly tried and failed to lift the exemption for parents who choose not to seek medical care for gravely ill children.

It’s unclear if the Idaho Legislature will take the issue up again this year, as the deadline to introduce new bills has passed.