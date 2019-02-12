Boise man arrested after allegedly using social media to try to meet juvenile

A Boise man was arrested on child enticement and drug charges after police made contact with the suspect on the social media app he used.
Fabricio Martin Martinez, 30, was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of child enticement through the internet, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.
According to a release from the Boise Police Department, Martinez allegedly made contact with a juvenile female on Feb. 10 and “insisted several times on meeting the juvenile.”
Police proceeded to set up a meeting point with Martinez in the 6000 block of West Overland Road using a social media app. Martinez refused to leave his vehicle, police said, and began to reach for something under his seat. He eventually was taken out of the vehicle, which police said had drug paraphernalia in it that was visible. A substance in the vehicle also tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, authorities said.
