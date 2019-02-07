Crime

Man who allegedly brandished firearm near Boise State arrested Thursday night

By Michael Katz

February 07, 2019 10:20 PM

A man was arrested near Boise State University on Thursday night after allegedly brandishing a firearm.

The incident happened on South La Point Street at just before 8 p.m.

According to Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams, officers arrested 25-year-old Alex Guerrero on a misdemeanor charge of exhibiting a deadly weapon in an angry or threatening manner, after witnesses told police that Guerrero allegedly showed a firearm after getting into an argument with a neighbor.

A Bronco Alert, a message sent via text or phone warning people that a possibly dangerous situation is taking place, was sent to students and staff.

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

