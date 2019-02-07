Man who allegedly brandished firearm near Boise State arrested Thursday night

A man was arrested near Boise State University on Thursday night after allegedly brandishing a firearm.
The incident happened on South La Point Street at just before 8 p.m.
According to Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams, officers arrested 25-year-old Alex Guerrero on a misdemeanor charge of exhibiting a deadly weapon in an angry or threatening manner, after witnesses told police that Guerrero allegedly showed a firearm after getting into an argument with a neighbor.
A Bronco Alert, a message sent via text or phone warning people that a possibly dangerous situation is taking place, was sent to students and staff.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Comments