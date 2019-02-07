Crime

Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by vehicle in Downtown Boise on Wednesday

By Ruth Brown

February 07, 2019 07:04 AM

Boise Police reported that a pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday evening when struck by a vehicle in Downtown Boise while crossing 10th street.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. at 10th and Front streets and the pedestrian, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“A preliminary investigation shows the driver was traveling west on Front Street when his vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway at 10th street,” according to a BPD news release. “The adult male driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Police did not release the names of the driver or the pedestrian.

This is a developing story that the Idaho Statesman will update later today.

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.

