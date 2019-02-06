Have you seen this man? Meridian Police are searching for him after road rage incident

The Meridian Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who was involved in a road rage incident in the 3000 block of East Congressional Drive on Tuesday.
Police say the suspect followed the victim to a Meridian home around 5 p.m. and battered him. The suspect was the passenger in a white or cream-colored Hyundai four-door sedan.
“After following the victim home, the suspect got out of the vehicle and began hitting the male ... victim in the face and head multiple times,” according to a police news release. The victim is a 50-year-old man.
Anyone with information regarding this case or who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
Callers may remain anonymous and can earn a reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to a felony arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers now as a web tip at 343COPS.Com or call 208-343-COPS (2677). Reporting parties may also use the free P3! app, available on iTunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar.
