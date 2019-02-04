1 hospitalized after officer shoots resident accused of pointing handgun at Weiser police

One person was hospitalized after an officer with the Weiser Police Department shot a suspect who is accused of pointing a handgun at police, according to a press release.
The identity of the injured person and the identity of the officer have not been released by police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street. Police were called to the area in reference to “an unwanted subject.”
“An officer made contact with the subject, and the suspect produced a handgun and pointed it at the officer,” the press release said. “The officer then discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect and responding officers immediately began lifesaving procedures. “
The injured person was transported to Weiser Memorial Hospital by ambulance and then transferred to Saint Alphonsus in Boise for treatment.
“The suspect acted alone and there is no further risk to the citizens of Weiser, and the only person injured in this incident was the suspect,” the press release said.
The officer who was involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Idaho State Police critical response team, according to the release.
