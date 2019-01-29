Police: Nampa man charged with rape of Minidoka County 14-year-old

A Nampa man has been charged with felony rape after police said he had sex with a girl when she was 14 and 15 years old.
The girl’s father lured Zakry L. Howell, 21, to Rupert by saying he could see the girl for one last time before he joined the Idaho Army National Guard in February.
Rupert police officers met Howell with handcuffs at the Ridley Grocery Store parking lot when he arrived.
Howell was arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set in the case at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
Rupert officers, who are part of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, met with the father of the girl and the girl’s older sister. The older sister told police her 15 year-old sister was in a sexual relationship with Howell.
The girl’s father said he sent Howell a text message and police reviewed a screenshot of the message that was sent back from Howell admitting that he had sex with the man’s daughter.
The girl told police she met Howell through one of his younger sisters and that they had sex many times from April to November. She said they had sex in Ada County, Cassia County and Minidoka County on a canal road near her former home.
She also told police that she and Howell had sent explicit photos to each other, but she did not keep any of them.
Howell told police he had sex and oral sex with the girl “many times,” and the first time occurred when she was 14 years old.
He also admitted to having sex with her for the last time in the afternoon on Jan. 2 at Lex Kunau Park.
