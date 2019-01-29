ISP stops truck with 6,701 pounds of ‘green, leafy substance,’ driver charged with pot trafficking

A Portland truck driver was charged with felony trafficking of marijuana after an Idaho State Police trooper inspected the contents of the man’s rig at a truck stop at the East Boise Port of Entry last Thursday — and did not buy his story that the leafy, green substance inside was hemp, according to a press release from ISP.
Denis V. Palamarchuk, 36, was booked into the Ada County Jail. He was released on $100, 000 bond, and his next court appearance is Feb. 7, according to online court records.
The trooper used a drug identification kit to test a sample from one of the bags found in the truck, and it was “presumptive positive for THC,” ISP said in the release. A drug-sniffing dog also gave a “positive alert” to the cargo.
The cargo in the truck, packed in 31 bags, weighed 6,701 pounds, according to ISP. It is being tested at a laboratory for conclusive identification.
“Hemp plants typically contain less than 0.3 percent of THC – the psychoactive chemical in marijuana – while marijuana plants generally contain anywhere from 15 to 40 percent THC,” The Associated Press reported.
Marsano told the AP that he did not know what THC content level would generate a positive result by the field tests or the dogs.
If it is marijuana, it would be the largest trafficking seizure in memory, more than the total annual seizures for the past five years combined.
Marijuana seizure amounts from 2014-2018:
- 2014 - 319 lbs.
- 2015 - 458 lbs.
- 2016 - 507 lbs.
- 2017 - 1,375 lbs.
- 2018 - 2,131 lbs.
Reporter Ruth Brown contributed to this article.
