Man suspected of shooting at his female roommate on Sunday, Boise Police say

Boise Police arrested a 55-year-old man on Sunday after officers say he was fighting with his female roommate, pointed a gun at her and discharged his weapon in her direction.
John Koenig, of Boise, fired the weapon four times but did not strike the woman, according to a Boise Police news release. Police initially responded around 2:30 a.m. to the home in the 500 block of South Victoria Drive.
The woman told police that Koenig had pointed the weapon at her during the fight but she fought off the suspect and ran out of the house.
“She ran to a nearby business and had employees contact police,” according to the news release. “Patrol officers quickly responded to the residence and located the suspect on the front porch with two pistols in his hands. He followed officer’s commands and set the weapons down, and was taken into custody without incident.”
He remains in custody at the Ada County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. His bond is set at $250,000 and his next court appearance is Feb. 5.
The local Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 208-343-7025 through the Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Faces of Hope in Boise also provides services and advice for domestic violence victims and their families. Call 208-577-4400 or go to facesofhopevictimcenter.org.
