Parma man identified after fatal head-on crash on U.S. Highway 20, police say

A Parma man died Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with oncoming traffic at the intersection of Purple Sage Road and U.S. Highway 20.
The crash happened around 6 p.m., about one mile west of Notus, when Dustin Steinhaus, 41, of Parma, was westbound on U.S. 20 in a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. ISP reported that the Volkswagen crossed the center line, striking an oncoming Jeep driven by John Campor.
Campor, 40, of Morristown, New Jersey, was eastbound on the highway in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Janet Battersby, 61, of Newton, New Jersey, was Campor’s passenger.
Steinhaus was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to ISP.
Campor and Battersby were wearing seatbelts and were transported to area hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation.
