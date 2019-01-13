Crime

Have you seen this man? Boise police urge you to call 911, but don’t approach him

By Nicole Blanchard

January 13, 2019 01:08 PM

Top five criminal offenses in Ada County

Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.
By
Up Next
Top five offenses in Ada County were determined from the Idaho State Police's Uniform Crime Reporting data.
By

Boise police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated battery charges, warning that anyone who recognizes him should not approach him.

Chad Buchanan, 40, allegedly battered a victim early Sunday morning near Fairview Avenue and Liberty Street. The victim was someone who knows Buchanan, police said.

“Officers have been looking for Buchanan for several hours and have followed up on multiple leads but they have been unable to locate him,” Boise Police Department said in a news release.

Buchanan has no known address and may be homeless, police said. They also described him as “dangerous,” though it’s not clear whether he’s armed.

If you see Buchanan, police ask that you call 911 and do not approach him. You can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343COPS.com or via the P3 Tips app.

  Comments  