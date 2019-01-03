Crime

Man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint, then drunk driving with her 3-year-old

By Ruth Brown

January 03, 2019 10:16 AM

Like mother, like daughter: The cycle of domestic violence

Idahoan Jaclyn Zabel was killed by her boyfriend of 9 years. Her mother, Dawn Jantzen, spent years in an abusive relationship. Jantzen now worries about her grandchildren.
By
Up Next
Idahoan Jaclyn Zabel was killed by her boyfriend of 9 years. Her mother, Dawn Jantzen, spent years in an abusive relationship. Jantzen now worries about her grandchildren.
By

Police say a Tuesday night domestic fight in Caldwell escalated into a woman being held at knifepoint and the suspect crashing into a power pole while driving drunk with the woman’s child in the vehicle.

Law enforcement’s search for Jeffrey Southern, 50, began around 10:26 p.m. Tuesday when police responded to a domestic dispute at a Caldwell mobile home park in the 15000 block of Riverside Road.

The woman told police she had been arguing with Southern in their home when he grabbed a butcher knife, threw her onto the bed and threatened to kill her. She told them Southern then grabbed her 3-year-old child and left the house.

A Caldwell police officer later saw the suspect’s vehicle because it hit a power pole near Chicago Street and Franklin Road, but he backed up and left, according to reports.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, law enforcement again reportedly saw Southern — pulled over and pouring gasoline into his pickup’s tank — and attempted to stop him. According to police affidavits, Southern sped away from law enforcement, reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Law enforcement was forced to stop its pursuit and lost sight of him.

Southern was picked up early Wednesday in Nampa after someone called dispatch saying a man was at their door asking for gasoline. Deputies went to the home of the reporting person around 12:37 a.m. and found Southern with the child and vehicle.

He faces charges of aggravated assaulted, felony injury to child, felony eluding, use of a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and failing to notify police of an accident.

He remains in custody with bond set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register.

  Comments  