Caldwell man set girlfriend’s trailer on fire on New Year’s Day, police say

A 34-year-old Caldwell man was arrested on suspicion of setting his girlfriend’s trailer on fire on New Year’s Day.
Caldwell Police responded to the scene of the fire around 1:15 a.m. after a female called dispatch to say her mother’s boyfriend, TJ Scott Grove, was setting fires around the house. The caller said the suspect was punching holes in the walls, according to court records.
A probable cause affidavit said witnesses claimed Grove was drinking at the trailer and “freaked out” when another person was playing music on his radio. Grove allegedly tried to challenge at least two people to a fight.
Grove’s girlfriend told police, according to reports, that she left the house with her children because of the way Grove was acting.
Caldwell Police reported that Grove sent text messages to his girlfriend saying “he was burning down the house.” Grove also left her a voicemail message, saying, “Oh yeah, the house is on fire — you might want to get here,” as well as other disparaging messages.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire and blow smoke out of the trailer. Police noted a burned spot on the living room floor, the stove was burned and several walls had holes punched in them.
Grove was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, malicious injury to property and sending harassing phone calls. When officers located Grove later, he denied setting the fires.
He was booked into Canyon County jail and was placed in a holding cell for wanting to fight the deputies, according to a police affidavit. Grove remains in custody with bond set at $250,000. His next court appearance is set for Thursday.
