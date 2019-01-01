Parma woman charged with trafficking heroin, meth after traffic stop

A Parma woman faces charges of drug trafficking and driving under the influence of narcotics after police stopped her for erratic driving late Monday afternoon.
According to a Caldwell Police Department news release, officers responded to a tip about an erratic driver heading toward Caldwell from Interstate 84 around 5:30 p.m. Officers stopped Lindsey A. Martin, 36, near S. Indiana Avenue and Ustick Road.
Martin reportedly told officers she was on her way to pick up her child. She was detained for possible DUI.
Upon searching Martin’s vehicle, the officers found drug paraphernalia and 10 grams of what they believe to be heroin. Martin also had more than an ounce of what appeared to be methamphetamine on her person, police said.
A police evaluation concluded Martin was under the influence of stimulants and narcotics while driving.
She was booked into Canyon County Jail on charges of felony drug trafficking for both methamphetamine and heroin, as well as driving under the influence of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
