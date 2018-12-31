Ada County Sheriff’s deputy put on leave after arrest for DUI charge while off duty

An Ada County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after being cited on suspicion of driving under the influence while off duty in Downtown Boise on Sunday.
Boise Police stopped off-duty deputy Jason Jones, 44, around 9:45 p.m. when an officer saw him driving the wrong way down Capitol Boulevard, between Main and Front streets.
Boise Police officers detected the odor of alcohol in Jones’ personal vehicle during the traffic stop, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones failed one field sobriety test and refused to take any others or to provide a breath sample, the sheriff’s news release said. A blood draw was preformed to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the news release.
Boise Police cited Jones with misdemeanor driving under the influence, and he’s due to appear in court at a later date.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office hired Jones in 2003, and he has worked as patrol and a civil deputy.
He will remain on administrative leave until the results of the toxicology report are available, according to the sheriff’s news release.
