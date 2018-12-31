Woman, 39, fatally hit by car when crossing Northside Boulevard, ISP reports

A 39-year-old Nampa woman died early Sunday when crossing Northside Boulevard and was struck by a vehicle.
Idaho State Police reported that around 1:18 a.m. Jessica Justice was crossing Northside, just north of 6th Street North, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Canning, 77, of Nampa. Canning was southbound in a 2003 Jaguar S-Type.
Justice died at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
