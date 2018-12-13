Detour in place for westbound I-84 in Nampa after multiple-vehicle crash, tanker spill

A crash Thursday morning near the Garrity Boulevard exit on westbound Interstate 84 in Nampa has led to road detours.
Idaho State Police reported that a semi-truck tanker overturned on I-84, spilling non-hazardous liquid across the road. Traffic in the westbound lanes is being diverted off of I-84, at exit 38.
Nampa Police in a Tweet encouraged drivers to find an alternate route.
ISP is seeking more information, asking witnesses to call at 208-846-7500.
