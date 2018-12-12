Have you seen this man? Police say he attempted to give a 9-year-old candy and grab her

Meridian Police are searching for a man they believe approached a 9-year-old girl, offered her candy and grabbed her wrist.
Police responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to the neighborhood near 11th Avenue and West Woodbury Drive to a report of possible child enticement. The girl said she was approached by an unknown black male who asked her if she wanted candy. She refused and the man then tried to grab her wrist but she was able to pull away and run to safety.
The girl was recently adopted and moved from California to Meridian, police said in a news release.
She described the suspect as having a dragon tattoo on his upper left arm, a nose piercing, “odd front teeth,” and he wore a mask over his eyes. He is possibly driving a black truck with a silhouette sticker of a cat in the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police at 208-888-6678.
