Idaho deputy injured when trio of inmates attempts escape from county jail

A Payette County Detention Deputy was injured while trying to stop three inmates who were attempting to escape from county jail over the weekend, according to a Monday news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates tried to escape from the Payette County Jail shortly after midnight on Sunday. Authorities from the sheriff’s office and Fruitland and Payette police departments responded. Only one deputy was injured, and he was treated at a local hospital and released later that day. The extent of his injuries was not made public.
The inmates who tried to escape were identified Monday as 32-year-old Christopher Eversole, of Weiser; 21-year-old Mason Hughes, of Parma and 26-year-old John Lott, of New Plymouth. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the three faced additional charges for the escape attempt.
Payette Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.
