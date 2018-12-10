Man arrested after he tells police he killed his stepfather

Authorities arrested Robert Barnhart on Saturday after he told them he killed his stepfather.
Barnhart, 38, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder in Canyon County in connection to the death of Randall Turner, but he has not been charged with murder.
Caldwell Police Sgt. Damon Rice said paramedics were first called on Dec. 6 to Turner’s Caldwell home in the 3000 block of South Illinois Avenue. They concluded that Turner, 63, died of a heart attack.
Two days later, Barnhart walked into the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and told authorities that he killed Turner.
Canyon County Coroner Vicki DeGeus-Morris told the Idaho Statesman on Monday morning that she had not determined yet the final cause of death.
“Robert was interviewed by Caldwell Police detectives and booked into the Canyon County jail,” according to a Caldwell Police news release. “Though Robert was booked into the Canyon County jail for murder, police are still investigating and charges are pending.”
Barnhart remains in custody at the Canyon County jail.
