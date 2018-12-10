Man serving triple life sentence in Idaho prison dies by apparent suicide, IDOC says

Prison officials reported Sunday that the man who was serving a triple life sentence for killing three children and was a suspect in his cellmate’s death last year died by an apparent suicide.

Jim Junior Nice, 46, was declared dead at 1:50 p.m. at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution from what appear to be self-inflicted wounds, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

In September of 2017, Nice was suspected of killing his cellmate, 52-year-old Glenn Cox, when they were being housed at Idaho State Correctional Institution. At the time, IDOC reported that Cox and Nice were the only two people in the cell when Cox was assaulted.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate Cox’s death, but IDOC named Nice as a suspect.

Cox was serving time for two felony driving-under-the-influence convictions and would have completed his sentence in 2022.

It’s unclear if anyone was ever charged in connection to Cox’s death. After Cox’s death, Nice was moved from the the Idaho State Correctional Institution to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, prison officials reported in 2017.

“Per IDOC policy regarding unattended inmate deaths in the South Boise Correctional Complex, IDOC has asked the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nice’s death,” according to the department’s press release.

This is a developing story that the Idaho Statesman will continue to update today.