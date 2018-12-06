2 men hospitalized after being hit by car while fighting in the road in Downtown Boise

Two men who were fighting outside of a Main Street business Wednesday night were struck by a vehicle when the altercation went into the road.
Boise Police officers responded at 10:47 p.m. to the crash on the 1000 block of west Main Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men in the road who had been struck by a car, according to a news release.
The men were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday, and both remained in the hospital as of Thursday morning.
The vehicle remained on scene and the adult male driver is cooperating with the investigation, Boise Police said. No charges have been filed.
The investigation is still in a preliminary stage, according to Boise Police, but evidence indicates the two men were involved in a physical altercation, which began in front of a business and then carried over into the road and lanes of travel, where they were hit.
Police did not release the names of the men involved in the fight, nor did they release the name of the driver.
Comments