Woman attacked, sexually assaulted while on morning run, Ada County sheriff says

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault after a woman out on Friday morning run was attacked, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The woman was running at about 6:30 a.m. on West Brogan Drive when a man approached her from behind, choking her. The woman fell unconscious, and evidence suggests she was sexually assaulted, the sheriff’s office said.
“The woman fell to the ground in the street where the man choked her until she lost consciousness,” the press release stated.
The man was still holding her down when she regained consciousness, the sheriff’s office said. He then fled toward Sea Breeze Way. A driver in a car passing by saw the woman and called authorities.
The woman was sent to the hospital. The significant injuries to her neck are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
“This was a shockingly brazen assault,” Sheriff Steve Bartlett said in the release. “We are working to find the man responsible as quickly as possible. I know this is scary. Safety is our first priority. We have all of our resources working this investigation and will have extra patrols in the area. Please help us by being aware of your surroundings.”
Identifying information about the man is scarce, as the man attacked the woman from behind. She said she thought was wearing a black beanie or hood over his head. He’s thought to have been wearing medium gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.
If you have information about the attack, contact Detective Shellie Strolberg at 208-577-3788.
