Suspected drunk driver who killed 2 people in police chase ordered to 30 years in prison

A Canyon County judge on Tuesday sentenced the man who struck and killed two people when fleeing Nampa Police to 30 years in prison.
Joseph Sena, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter for the July 14 deaths of Rosa Delafuente, 51, and Adam Zamudio Sr., 55, both of Nampa.
District Judge Bradly Ford ordered Sena serve at least 14 years in prison before could be eligible for parole, according to online court records. Sena had at least five prior convictions for driving under the influence when he hit the victims. Upon his release from prison, Ford ordered that Sena’s driver’s license be suspended for 20 years.
Police said Delafuente and Zamudio died after Sena’s pickup hit their car as it passed through the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Third Street North. Police said at the time that were initially attempting to stop him because they suspected he was intoxicated and he was eluding.
At the time of the Nampa pursuit, Sena was still awaiting trial on a felony charge of driving under the influence from an October 2017 arrest.
This isn’t Sena’s first prison sentence, as the Idaho Department of Correction’s records show he has been in and out of its custody since 1992. In addition to his DUIs, Sena has prior convictions for grand theft, misdemeanor providing false information to an officer, resisting arrest, domestic battery and petit theft.
Comments