Parma substitute teacher, coach arrested for sexual battery of underage student

A substitute teacher who also served as a junior varsity girls softball coach in the Parma School District was arrested last week on accusations of texting pictures of his genital piercings to a student.
Jeffrey Ward, 52, is charged on suspicion of sexual battery of a minor, ages 16 or 17. He was arrested Nov. 20. He remains in custody at the Canyon County jail with bond set at $250,000.
His employment was terminated with the Parma School District on Sept. 18, according to Superintendent Jim Norton. Ward had been coaching the softball team since the spring of 2014, Norton said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said she met Ward as a student in one of his classes. On Sept. 13, he was alone in a classroom with the student and showed her his naval piercing during a discussion about tattoos and piercings, police allege.
“Ward told (the victim) he had gotten other piercings down below and nodded toward his groin area,” according to the affidavit. Later, Ward allegedly texted the girl asking her to keep the conversation to herself and also texted her asking if she wanted to see his piercings.
After saying “Swear to God you won’t show anyone?” he sent her photos of two piercings in his groin area. The student reported the photos to police.
When interviewed by police, he admitted he sent a photograph of his piercings and questioned his own behavior by asking himself “what are you thinking?” according to the affidavit from law enforcement.
The victim told law enforcement that Ward had made other inappropriate comments to her. She claimed he made statements such as “You look good,” or “I like curvy women” and “I’d go for you,” calling her “beautiful” or “cute,” according to the affidavit.
A search warrant issued for Ward included a stipulation that law enforcement obtain photographs of his genital area and seize the jewelry from his groin’s piercings. “During the warrant service, Ward’s groin area looked exactly the same as the photo sent to (the victim),” according to the document.
The affidavit stated Ward has also worked in the Wilder School District.
Ward’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Comments