Registered sex offender arrested for 2 new rape accusations in Meridian

A 24-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested for two new accusations of statutory rape after being paroled only one month ago.
Dillon Scott, of Meridian, was booked into Ada County Jail on Friday after police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a church parking lot in the 1900 block of South Locust Grove Road. Meridian Police said Scott was in the vehicle with a 17-year-old girl.
“Through interviews, it was discovered Scott had sex with the victim on two prior occasions,” said Deputy Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea in an email to the Statesman on Monday.
He was booked into jail for two suspected counts of statutory rape, where the victim is 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator is more than three years older than the victim.
Scott was convicted in Ada County in 2014 of enticing children over the internet and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. He was released onto parole in February 2017, violated his parole by December 2017 and was given two days in jail as a punishment and released, according to Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray. In March, he was again incarcerated for violating his parole and was released on Oct. 15.
Less than two weeks later, on Oct. 22, he was again given a two-day jail sanction for violating the terms of his release and was released in the community.
Scott updated his status on the Idaho Sex Offender Registry as recently as Oct. 29.
