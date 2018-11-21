Local man arrested, accused of multiple felonies for alleged sexual abuse of 2 children

Boise Police arrested a Nampa man Tuesday on a warrant for multiple charges connected to the alleged sexual abuse of two children.
Jerry Jensen, 47, is charged on suspicion of three counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and three counts of sexual abuse of a 16 or 17-year-old.
Jensen was charged after one of the victims reported the abuse to police on Oct. 11. The alleged abuse, involving two children, spanned over several years, and it first started in 2008, according to Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha. The warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 16.
His bond is set at $400,000. If convicted, Jensen faces up to life in prison.
