Porsche driver who hit 11 people at a Boise car show sentenced to 7 days in jail

The Eagle man who crashed his Porsche into a crowd of 11 people last year was sentenced Friday to seven days in jail after a jury convicted him last month of misdemeanor reckless driving.

Roy Drennon was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving for the September 2017 crash that injured 11 people when he was pulling out of Boise car show. Witnesses told police at the time that Drennon was among several drivers leaving the Cars and Coffee event at the Spectrum doing burnouts in front of the spectators.

Magistrate Judge Daniel Steckel sentenced Drennon, 51, on Friday morning in Ada County. Drennon was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, but the judge suspended 173 of those days. He must serve two years of unsupervised probation and will have his driver’s license restricted for 100 days. He must also serve 100 hours of community service.

The crash happened when Drennon made a right turn onto Overland Road from Entertainment Avenue and lost control of the car, plowing into spectators. According to the prosecutor, he hit and injured four adults, several teenagers and one 9-year-old boy with his 2016 Porsche Spyder.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Boise City Prosecutor Joshua Bishop asked for a 30-day fixed sentence with 150 days suspended.

“What happened was completely preventable,” the prosecutor said.

Bishop noted that Drennon failed to yield at two signs, and Bishop argued that Drennon was showing off.

Video of the collision showed victims bouncing off the Porsche. People suffered broken bones and vision loss, as well as head injuries that caused memory loss and speech difficulties, according to victim-impact statements.

The parents of the 9-year-old child who was struck by the vehicle submitted a victim-impact statement that Bishop read in court. The child reportedly had to miss a significant amount of school, and the crash fractured both of the boy’s knees and knocked him unconscious. The parents stated they are concerned the accident may stunt his future growth.

Defense attorney Scott McKay argued in court that his client had no prior criminal history, and Drennon’s most recent speeding ticket was in 2012. McKay said Drennon is a devoted father, husband and business owner who took responsibility for his actions.

“There is not a value in incarcerating him,” McKay said about the magnitude of his client’s remorse. “He will continue to live with this every day, just like he does today.”

McKay said Drennon exercised his right to a trial based on the advice of counsel, but his client felt deep remorse, especially because he was a father. McKay argued that there are ongoing civil lawsuits, filed by the victims, and incarcerating Drennon would only take him away from his business and his ability to pay any expenses owed in the lawsuits.

The judge did grant Drennon the option of a withheld judgment. In a withheld judgment, Drennon could go back before the court upon completion of his probation and request the charge be dismissed from his record.

Drennon apologized Friday in court to the victims who were present, saying he knew his actions were wrong. He said he wanted to take responsibility, and no punishment the judge could hand down would be worse than the way he punishes himself.

“I am sorry and it’s the biggest mistake of my life, and I wish there was something I could do to take back that 15 seconds of my life,” Drennon said. “I had no intention of hurting anyone, and I didn’t know there were any kids there.”

Steckel said when he debated how many days he should make Drennon serve, he knew he wanted to send a message, especially so close to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.





“It’s appropriate you be taken out of here in handcuffs and sent a message,” the judge told Drennon.

Steckel said he believed Drennon was a good man and had no doubt the day of the accident was horrific for him, as well.

“But this was a colossal lapse in judgment,” the judge said. “When you’re driving a 3,000-pound weapon you owe a high responsibility, and you know that.”