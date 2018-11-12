Update: Man, woman die in murder-suicide at Meridian home

A 71-year-old man shot a 69-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide Monday at a Meridian home, Meridian police said.

The man was dead when police arrived, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey told the Statesman. The woman underwent surgery but later died.

The Ada County coroner will release their names, he said.

The two deaths brought the number of intimate-party fatalities in Idaho this year to 17, according to data from the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence. That figure includes 10 homicides and seven suicides.

The shooting occurred at about 10:15 a.m., when police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Thornwood Way, which is north of Interstate 84 and west of Eagle Road.

According to family members and a witness at the scene, the woman had moved out of the house she shared with the suspect about two weeks ago.

“The victim and the family member came to the home and retrieve some belongings,” according to a police news release. “The suspect pulled the victim into a room and an argument ensued. The witness then heard several gun shots and fled the scene, calling police.”

The weapon was .45 caliber handgun, according to the news release.

Need help?

The local Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 208-343-7025 through the Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.