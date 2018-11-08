Oregon man arrested for suspected kidnapping, sexual abuse of Idaho girl

A 48-year-old man remains in custody after sheriff’s deputies say they found a missing teenage girl from Eagle inside his Oregon house. He is accused of sexually abusing her.
Andy Alan Vogt was initially picked up in Oregon by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 29, after they received a tip from Eagle Police. The Grant County deputies went to Vogt’s home in Mount Vernon and found the teenage girl, who had been reported missing as a runaway three days earlier.
“Evidence indicates the girl, who is under the age of 16, met Vogt through the online ‘MeetMe’ app earlier this fall,” according to an Ada County Sheriff’s press release. “He then drove to Eagle in late October, where he met the girl and had illegal sexual contact with her.”
Vogt is being held in the Ada County Jail. Ada County Sheriff’s deputies picked up Vogt from the Grant County Jail and brought him back to Boise late Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s news release.
The girl was last seen by her family on the evening of Oct. 26, and they reported her missing the next day. Authorities believe Vogt forced the girl to leave Eagle with him on Oct. 26.
The criminal complaint filed against Vogt alleges he took the girl for the purpose of “committing any lewd and lascivious act upon any child under the age of 16.”
Eagle Police and Ada County Sheriff’s detectives working on the case were able to track the girl to Mount Vernon, where they contacted Grant County deputies for help.
When deputies found the girl and arrested Vogt, Vogt initially told investigators the girl was 19 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.
If convicted, first-degree kidnapping and lewd conduct are both punishable by up to life in prison.
Vogt remains in custody with bond set at $1 million.
