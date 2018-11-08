Boise man arrested on attempted murder charge after stabbing stranger doing yardwork

A36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after Boise Police said he stabbed a 74-year-old stranger who was outside his home doing yardwork.
Boise Police identified the suspect as Ruben D. Diaz, 36, of Boise. The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on the 3900 block of Preamble Place, police said in a press release.
“Neighbors called 911 and as officers arrived on scene four minutes after the initial 911 call, they found Diaz assaulting the victim,” the press release stated.
Diaz was tased by two officers after he defied orders to drop the knife. He was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Ada County jail.
The victim, who has not been identified, was also hospitalized with serious injuries that BPD said “at this time do not appear to be life threatening.” Diaz lives in the neighborhood, but police said he and the victim did not know one another.
Police said Diaz made statements to law enforcement that “he wanted to harm or kill someone.”
This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
