Boise Police: 31-year-old charged with 4 counts of lewd conduct with a minor

After the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare received an anonymous tip, a 31-year-old man has been charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16, according to a Boise Police press release.
Investigators said they received a tip on Oct. 30 about possible inappropriate contact between a man, later identified as Eric Rollins, and a juvenile. Detectives from the BPD Special Victims Unit began investigating the claims, and evidence was located which indicated Rollins had been involved in sexual misconduct with a girl under the age of 16, according to the release.
“Rollins and the teenager were known to each other prior to the misconduct,” the press release stated. “Evidence indicates that the inappropriate contact occurred on two different occasions between mid-June and October in Boise. “
Following the investigation, BPD detectives took Rollins into custody on Tuesday afternoon on the suspicion of four counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
