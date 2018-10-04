Update: Second suspect arrested in early October Boise Bench shooting

Update: Rudy Ortega, 24, of Caldwell, was arrested Wednesday morning as a suspect in the shooting. He was wanted on a warrant for aiding and abetting an aggravated battery, according to Boise police. He was booked into the Ada County Jail.
Below is our previous reporting.
Victor Bran-Nava, 20, turned himself in to authorities Thursday afternoon in connection with an early morning shooting in the 900 block of South South Phillippi Street, the Boise Police Department said.
Nava is being charged with felony aggravated battery and felony intimidation of a state witness. He reportedly shot two people, one of them being a fellow suspect.
According to police, Nava knew the victim and might have been seeking retaliation; he was arrested on Sept. 28 for battery involving the same victim.
The victim was in a car Thursday morning when Nava and two other men began physically attacking him. Nava then reportedly accidentally shot a fellow suspect, a 17-year-old, and later shot the victim.
The injuries are not life-threatening, police said, and they are still looking for the other suspect.
A motive in the shooting has not been disclosed by police.
