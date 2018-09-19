Police seek more information on how this trucker’s window was shattered on I-84

Idaho State Police are seeking more information how the passenger-side window of a semi-truck was broken Tuesday while traveling east on Interstate 84.
The Peterbilt commercial truck was traveling around 5:30 p.m. when the driver was startled by the window breaking. He was driving near the Cole Road exit in Boise. It’s unclear how the window was broken. ISP said the truck was able to safely pull over and meet with police.
The driver was not named by police.
ISP is trying to determine if it was an isolated incident or if it’s a pattern. If any other motorist has experienced a similar incident around the same location, within the week of Sept. 11-18, they are asked to contact ISP dispatch at 208-846-7500.
