Boise man sentenced to 9 years in prison for thousands of child pornography videos

U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye sentenced a 36-year-old Boise man Monday to nine years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession of child pornography.
Kristopher Douglas McKay pleaded guilty on May 2, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.
According to court records, in March 2017 the FBI identified McKay as the user of a Yahoo email account that had accessed a Cloud storage account containing images of child pornography.
Agents obtained a search warrant for the account and discovered evidence that McKay traded images of child pornography via email with other individuals, including images depicting infant and toddler-age children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and images depicting sadistic and masochistic conduct. The email account contained approximately 3,472 still images and 271 videos depicting child pornography.
In September 2017, FBI agents served a search warrant at McKay’s residence in Boise. They seized and searched McKay’s laptop computer, where they discovered approximately 2,941 images and 1,113 videos depicting child pornography.
McKay admitted to agents that he used his laptop computer to access his email account and traded images of child pornography with other individuals.
Nye also ordered McKay to forfeit his laptop computer.
This case was investigated by the FBI, and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
