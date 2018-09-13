Bizarre graffiti found around Idaho capitol, on statehouse Liberty Bell

The Idaho Liberty Bell, sitting in front of the state capitol, was found vandalized with permanent marker on Monday, along with about a dozen other locations in and outside the capitol building, according to the Department of Administration.
Department of Administration program specialist Diane Blume said the graffiti was mostly illegible but staff is working to remove it. Because the bell is on state property, it is within the Idaho State Police’s jurisdiction. Blume said marker was also found on some marble inside of the building, but that wiped off easily.
The Idaho Statesman went to the capitol on Thursday morning and most of the graffiti was cleared off. Words written on the bell included “promaleism.” Other words written on the capitol steps included “no heaven ever” and “zombies.”
Andy Diffenbaugh, building superintendent for the capitol mall, told the Statesman that most of the graffiti is removable, but the bell was challenging because they didn’t want to damage the metal.
ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said Thursday that ISP is aware of graffiti on the bell and is looking into who may be responsible. There is not an investigation report at this point about the bell, but troopers are actively handling leads, Marsano said.
There was no immediate estimate for the cost of cleaning up the graffiti.
