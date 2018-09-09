Boise police searching for potentially armed man after shots fired call in West Boise

Boise police are searching for a man in a West Boise neighborhood who is believed to be armed, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Police said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of North Jullion Way around 6 p.m. The suspect fled the area on foot. He’s described as a white male in his 30s, last seen wearing a camo shirt that may say “ARMY” on it. He may be carrying a handgun.
The suspect was reportedly with “people he knew” prior to the shooting. No one at the scene was injured. Responding officers were able to find evidence confirming that shots were fired.
Police are searching the area, though it’s unclear if the man is still there. The circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately clear, and police did not release the suspect’s identity.
Anyone with information on his whereabout should call 911 or Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
