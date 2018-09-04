Idaho inmate accused of raping woman while working at a Utah wildfire

Utah prosecutors say an Idaho prisoner who was sent to help fight a wildfire raped a woman who was also working to support firefighters.
Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the woman had rejected several advances from 27-year-old Ruben Hernandez before the Aug. 29 assault. Hernandez is charged on suspicion of felony rape in Utah.
Hernandez was serving a prison sentence in Idaho for a delivery of a controlled substance conviction in Bingham County when he was sent to help combat the wildfire.
Daniels said county authorities weren’t aware inmates were working the fire about 60 miles south of Salt Lake City, but they are typically low-level offenders nearing parole dates who do work like cooking and cleaning.
Hernandez would have been eligible for parole in May for the Idaho drug charge.
At his initial sentencing in 2011, Hernandez was initially granted a withheld judgment for the drug delivery charge, but it was revoked after multiple probation violations according to the Idaho Repository of court records.
The Idaho Department of Corrections allows inmates to be released to fight wildfires on a voluntary basis after training.
Prison inmates are also released to fight wildfires in other states, such as California.
