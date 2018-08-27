Suspected burglars strike homeowner in the head, rummage through house, police say

Two suspects have been arrested after police allege they approached a house Sunday night in the 5500 block of West Franklin Road, struck the homeowner in the face, and rummaged through the house while the victim was unconscious.
Police responded around 11:20 p.m. to a report of an injured person at a business near Curtis Road and Franklin. When officers arrived, they learned the man had been injured by the suspects, who he says hit him in the face with a large, blunt object, possibly a piece of wood.
The victim told police the assault happened when he answered a knock on his door. When he opened the door there were two men there, one was later identified as Terry Plew, 28, of Boise, according to the victim. Plew and a 17-year-old boy asked for a person who wasn’t at the home and then struck the victim in the face with the object.
The victim awoke to find the suspects rummaging through his home and the victim ran down the street to call 911, according to Boise Police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
While officers were investigating they received another call regarding suspicious subjects who appeared to be committing vehicle burglaries in the area of Alpine and Latah streets.
Officers located the suspicious subjects and found that they matched the description of the suspects from the earlier robbery, according to Boise Police. The two suspects were then identified as Plew and a 17-year-old boy.
Plew was an acquaintance of a friend of the victim. After an investigation, officers located some of the victim’s property in Plew’s possession. The suspects were also in possession of property taken from three nearby unlocked vehicles, according to police.
Plew was reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia and wanted on warrants for burglary and grand theft from a previous investigation. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of robbery, grand theft, four counts of burglary, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession.
The juvenile was not identified, due to his age, but he was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and taken to juvenile detention.
