Caldwell kids, ages 1, 2, and 3, left with injuries in unsanitary conditions, police say

Caldwell Police arrested two parents on Wednesday after their three children, ages 1, 2 and 3, were found living in unsanitary conditions while malnourished and injured, officers say.
Suzanne McMurrian and Zackurer McMurrian Jr.’s arrest came around 9 p.m. at the home in the 500 block of Hannibal Street after police and an employee of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare responded to the house. The authorities went to the home after receiving a report that the three children had unexplained burns, bruises and other injuries.
Caldwell Police say the parents, who are both 25, could not explain the children’s injuries.
Both parents were arrested on suspicion of three counts of felony injury to child. Suzanne McMurrian was already on probation after a 2016 conviction for felony injury to child.
The children have been taken into protective custody, according to Caldwell Police.
