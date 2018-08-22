Registered sex offender in Kuna charged with 11 new counts of sex crimes

A Kuna man who was already registered as a sex offender was charged Wednesday with alleged sexual exploitation of a child and video voyeurism, the Idaho Attorney General’s office said in a release. A total of 11 felony charges were filed against him, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel W. Perkins, 46, was convicted in 1990 in Elmore County on two counts of battery with intent to commit rape. He was also convicted of violating sex offender registration and right-to-know laws in 2012, according to the attorney general’s office.
Perkins was arrested in June at his Kuna home for an alleged parole violation and has since been in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction. The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit charged Perkins with the additional counts on Wednesday after its investigation. He was taken into the Ada County Jail.
In Idaho, sexual exploitation of a child has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.
Comments