Boise police searching for man who reportedly tried to coax teen into his car

Boise Police Department is looking for a man accused of trying to coax a teenage girl into his vehicle last month, according to a police press release.
On July 13, a 13-year-old girl reported that she was approached by a man driving a white SUV as she was walking by Comba Park, near Five Mile and Ustick roads around 8:45 p.m. The driver reportedly asked the teen to get in his vehicle, a white SUV or minivan. When she refused, he sped off.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with “a wrinkly face, short hair, stubble on his chin and a deep voice,” police said. He drove a four-door vehicle, which was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.
Police said they’ve spent weeks following up on leads in the case and need the public’s help to identify a possible suspect. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Ada County emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343cops.com and the P3 Tips app.
