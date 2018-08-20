Boise Police: Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting himself

A man is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after Boise Police say he turned a gun on himself in an incident late Saturday night.
Officers responded at about 11:09 p.m. Saturday in the area of 32nd Street and Hill Road after dispatch received calls about the man firing a weapon outside. He then turned the gun on himself, according to a Boise Police press release.
The man was not identified by police.
Officers on scene requested paramedics who were staged nearby, and the man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Detectives are investigating, and victim-witness coordinators provided support services to witnesses, according to the press release.
