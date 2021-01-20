Meridian mayor announces pick for next chief of police

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced Wednesday that he would appoint Tracy Basterrechea to be the next chief of the Meridian Police Department.

Basterrechea has been with the department for 24 years, according to a news release. He started as a patrol officer and has served as deputy chief since 2009. He has served as interim chief since former Chief Jeff Lavey left the department earlier this month to become the executive director of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.

“Tracy is a prime example of the importance of our succession planning program,” Simison said in the release. “This proactive development in combination with a dozen years of on the job leadership training and relationship building will make for a seamless transition for both the community and staff.”

Basterrechea is an expert on the use of force, according to the release.

“He is committed to ensuring Meridian officers continue to interact with all community members with respect as they uphold their oath to serve and protect Meridian,” the release said.

The Meridian City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 to discuss the appointment. If they vote to approve his appointment, he will be sworn in that night to become the city’s 15th police chief.

The meeting can be watched remotely by visiting meridiancity.org/government/virtualmeeting.

Basterrechea will share his vision for the department during a town hall at 6p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. That can be watched at meridiancity.org/townhall.