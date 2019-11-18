Eagle rushes to change the fate of its Foothills before Avimor-backed mayor steps in

A crowd of over 100 stretched past the door of the Eagle City Council chambers and into the lobby of city hall on Monday night as the city debated the future of its Foothills.

At the heart of the debate was whether or not to allow the planned community Avimor to develop 23,000 acres it owns in the Eagle Foothills.

The 800 acres Avimor has already developed were permitted in 2006 by Ada County under its planned community ordinance, which at the time allowed for urban-style development outside of city limits.

A decade later, Ada County shifted course on its planned community ordinance. In 2016, the county tightened restrictions so that urban-style growth like Avimor would be forced within a city’s limits.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Without a future in Ada County, Avimor’s only path forward to developing the thousands of additional homes and miles of trails it has planned is annexation by Eagle. Cities can only annex land if it is part of their comprehensive plan, and in 2006 and 2007, Avimor worked closely with the city to expand its planning area into the Foothills so that it might one day bring Avimor into the city.

But this year, Eagle’s leaders began to rethink development of its Foothills, which could welcome more than 20,000 new houses as currently planned. Their chief concern was the cost to provide services like police and fire protection far beyond the city center at the same levels that current residents enjoy.

This summer, the city council directed staff to remove the Foothills area from its comprehensive plan, thus limiting Avimor’s ability to develop there. If the Foothills area is removed, those thousands of acres would revert back to county control, where it would remain zoned as rural, with a minimum lot size of 10 acres. In total, the 30,000 acres of Foothills would allow for around 800 homes under rural zoning.

On Monday night, the planning and zoning committee weighed comments from Eagle and Avimor residents about the potential change.

“Of all the projects I have considered, this has to be the most difficult,” said committee member Derek Smith.

Dan Richter, managing partner of Avimor, argued that the city was moving too quickly to throw off a plan worked out between the city and developers that had been over a decade in the making.

The City Council knows it will need to move fast to adopt the amendment. Mayor-elect Jason Pierce has signaled that he prefers to keep the comprehensive plan as-is. He was backed, in part, by Avimor’s partners, including Richter, who in September told the Statesman it was “basically just an election cycle” until the city turned in favor of his development. Charlie Baun, a former consultant to Avimor who will also join City Council in January, also received thousands in donations from his former employer.

“This is a hurried process,” Baun told the committee. “We have to get public input. We have to go through the experts.”

The Avimor planned community has developed 500 homes off of Idaho 55. It hopes to annex into Eagle so it can build on the 23,000 acres it owns in the Foothills. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

Committee members raised questions over whether the future city council would flip any decision made by current leaders.

“Do they turn right around and re-ammend the comprehensive plan and align it with their own philosophies?” asked Steve Guerber.

Yes, said City Planner Nichoel Baird Spencer — they could.

So, asked another commission member — why would the city not just retain the Foothills within its comprehensive plan, and change the zoning allowed there to only allow rural, larger lots?

Baird Spencer argued that state land use code directs cities to plan for “urban-style development.”

“Ten to 40 acre lots — at that point — are not urban,” she said. “And the city cannot provide an Eagle level of service to that area.”

Avimor’s supporters wore these “Friends of the Foothills” hats at a public hearing on Monday night. They were meant to demonstrate Avimor’s dedication the trails systems in its planned community. Kate Talerico ktalerico@idahostatesman.com

Richter disputes that his development would strain Eagle’s finances and impact its level of services.

Baird Spencer, though, said that today, the city’s taxes cover 65% of the cost of its police and fire services. If the city does grow into the Foothills, city taxes would cover just 50% of its services.

Roads — constantly a factor in Eagle politics — were also a subject of concern.

Many of the road improvements the state has planned for have yet to be funded, which some worried would cause problems in the future if the Foothills develops in an urban way. The Idaho Transportation Department, for example, has a goal to widen Idaho 55 to four lanes from Beacon Light Road to the Boise County line before 2040, but the project remains unfunded.

Jim Fehrens, a retired civil enginer who worked for the Idaho Transportation Department and as an engineer for Ada County, worries that Avimor would burden the roads.

“If money were available tomorrow, it would take 20 years to get it designed and built,” he said. “Since this is unfunded, the level of service will be unacceptable.”

Spring Valley and Avimor are two planned communities in the Eagle foothills. While all 6,000 acres of Spring Valley have been approved for development, Avimor only has permission to build on 900 of its 23,000 acres. Its managers had hoped to annex into the city of Eagle so it could expand. Kate Talerico / ktalerico@idahostatesman.com

But Richter argues that the clustered development would create nodes for cars and transportation, rather than spreading traffic out throughout the Foothills.

Brad Pfannmuller, an Avimor project manager, said their development would help fund these improvements. “Permanent development would bring money from the development community to fund these improvements that are already needed,” he added.

Avimor’s supporters also said their community would help to preserve trails for hikers and mountain bikers, rather than break up the land into 10 to 40 acre lots.

“With fences, that changes everything,” said Chad McLeod, a member of the McLeod family which owns the land Avimor sits on.

Richter pointed out that many people don’t realize the trails they frequent, or parking spots they use at the trailheads, are privately owned by Avimor.

“We can’t afford to keep those open (to the public) if we’re not welcome in the city anymore,” he said.

David Eberle, a former Boise City Councilman and economic consultant to Avimor, fought back against those that said the plan would help keep the Foothills rural by retaining lots between 10 and 40 acres. He argued that the city has an opportunity to keep growth in its control rather than reverting back to the county’s rural zoning designation. “Wishing for a past that never existed is naive at best.”