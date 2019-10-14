West Ada
Injuries reported after vehicle hits school bus carrying Kuna students, dispatch says
A school bus full of middle and high school students in Kuna was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning near Linder Road and Linmar Drive, according to a school district spokeswoman.
The 911 call came into dispatchers around 7:19 a.m. as an injury accident, and all lanes are now open.
Six students reported minor injuries. Five of those students were picked up by parents and one student was transported to the hospital. The remaining students were transported to school by another bus, according to the school district.
Further information was unavailable immediately Monday.
This is a breaking news story, check back later for updates.
Comments