Injuries reported after vehicle hits school bus carrying Kuna students, dispatch says

A school bus full of middle and high school students in Kuna was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning near Linder Road and Linmar Drive, according to a school district spokeswoman.

The 911 call came into dispatchers around 7:19 a.m. as an injury accident, and all lanes are now open.

Six students reported minor injuries. Five of those students were picked up by parents and one student was transported to the hospital. The remaining students were transported to school by another bus, according to the school district.

A second person hit one of our buses this month because they were in a hurry. No one needs to be in that big of hurry. 6 kids have been hurt. #slowdownplease #kidsfirst #schoolbussafety — Kuna Jt. School District #3 (@kunalearns) October 14, 2019

Further information was unavailable immediately Monday.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for updates.