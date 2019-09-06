Here are the candidates for mayor and City Council in Kuna

Kuna is no longer a rural farm town. It’s population is four times larger than it was in 2000. Kuna is no longer the small rural farm town it was two decades ago. As the city grows, it has added more residents and pushed its boundary north toward Meridian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kuna is no longer the small rural farm town it was two decades ago. As the city grows, it has added more residents and pushed its boundary north toward Meridian.

Kuna voters will have the chance to elect a mayor and two City Council members this November.

As the city grows, its leaders must determine how to maintain levels of service for the police and fire departments. The council will also decide whether to establish an urban renewal district and how to steer the direction of the city as it transitions from a rural bedroom community to offering more options for retail, dining and industry.

Mayor Joe Stear is up for re-election and is running unopposed. Council members Briana Buban-Vonder Haar and Greg McPherson will also ask voters to grant them another term.

The top two vote-getters among the five council candidates will win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mayor

Joe Stear

City Council

Chris Bruce

Briana Buban-Vonder Haar

Mikey Losh

Greg McPherson

Ramona Martin

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Council members Richard Cardoza and Warren Christensen will be up for re-election in 2021.