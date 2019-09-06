West Ada
Here are the candidates for mayor and City Council in Kuna
Kuna is no longer a rural farm town. It’s population is four times larger than it was in 2000.
Kuna voters will have the chance to elect a mayor and two City Council members this November.
As the city grows, its leaders must determine how to maintain levels of service for the police and fire departments. The council will also decide whether to establish an urban renewal district and how to steer the direction of the city as it transitions from a rural bedroom community to offering more options for retail, dining and industry.
Mayor Joe Stear is up for re-election and is running unopposed. Council members Briana Buban-Vonder Haar and Greg McPherson will also ask voters to grant them another term.
The top two vote-getters among the five council candidates will win.
Mayor
- Joe Stear
City Council
- Chris Bruce
- Briana Buban-Vonder Haar
- Mikey Losh
- Greg McPherson
- Ramona Martin
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Council members Richard Cardoza and Warren Christensen will be up for re-election in 2021.
Comments