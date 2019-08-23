Minivan, pickup crash in Eagle intersection; truck hits cyclist as it careens into field

Police investigate a crash involving a bicycle and two vehicles on Eagle Road at Beacon Light Road Friday. kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

Eagle police are still trying to sort out exactly what happened in a crash that involved two vehicles Friday morning and ensnared a nearby bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr told the Statesman. He was wearing a helmet.

A pickup and minivan collided in the intersection of Eagle Road and Beacon Light Road Friday morning. The force of the collision carried the pickup into a bicyclist.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. at Eagle Road and Beacon Light Road. Here’s where all the parties were before the collision, Orr said:

A man on a bicycle was stopped off the road at the southeast corner of that intersection, which is a four-way stop with signs.

The pickup driver was in the southbound lane of Eagle Road and stopped at the intersection.

The minivan driver was headed east on Beacon Light, and also stopped at the intersection.

The minivan and the truck crashed in the intersection, and the force of the collision carried the pickup over the southeast corner of the intersection and into the bicyclist. The bicyclist was knocked over and carried off the road and into a field by the truck, which also came to rest in the field.

The crash is still under investigation and no citations have been issued, Orr said. Neither of the vehicles were so damaged that they had to be towed from the scene.