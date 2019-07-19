LDS Church to display full-scale replica of ‘Tabernacle of Moses’. Here’s how to see it

Here’s a look at the Mormon temple in Meridian The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub

The Meridian North Stake of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday its plan to build a full-scale replica of the “Tabernacle of Moses” in Meridian. It will be open for public tours next month.

The “Tabernacle of Moses” is described in the book of Exodus in the Torah and the Bible. The tabernacle will be on display and open for public tours from Aug. 12-24, at Scentsy Commons, at 2901 E. Pine Ave., according to a news release.

“The model to be displayed in Meridian is one of only 10 full-sized reproductions in the world and closely follows the scriptural blueprints, including its three main sections: the Outer Courtyard, Holy Place and Holy of Holies,” according to the news release. “Within the exhibit are representations of the sacred objects used anciently for sacrifice and worship, including the Altar of Sacrifice, Laver, Menorah, Table of Shewbread, Altar of Incense, Veil, and Ark of the Covenant. “

The exhibit is open to people of all faiths.

“We are honored to offer public tours of this fascinating and faith-promoting Tabernacle replica,” said Jason Kotter, president of the Meridian North Stake.

Public tours will be available at various times throughout the day, and nightly from 4 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Complimentary tickets will be available online at tabernacle2019.com. Tickets are optional, but ticket-bearers will be given priority entrance. For information on tour times, tickets, photographs and other details regarding the exhibit, visit the website.