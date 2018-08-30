Woman reunited with dog after police say her roommate abducted, dumped it in Boise

A Meridian pet owner has been reunited with her dog after her roommate allegedly abducted the animal and later abandoned it on Aug. 18 in a Boise neighborhood, according to the Idaho Humane Society.
The dog, Kona, was allegedly taken by Johnathan Murphy, 20, who is accused of later leaving her in a neighborhood on South Stanley Lane, near Orchard and Targee streets, in Boise last week.
A passerby noticed the situation and took photos and video of the individual dumping Kona and called Animal Care and Control. With the evidence and dog in hand, authorities reunited Kona with her owner, Sarah Kriste.
The Meridian Police Department cited Murphy on suspicion of petit theft and permitted animals to go without care, both misdemeanors. Each misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
